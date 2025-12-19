Faridabad: Chaos On NH-19 As Drunk Driver In Scorpio Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles

MENAFN - Live Mint)Panic gripped residents and commuters late Thursday night after a speeding SUV went on a reckless rampage along the Delhi-Mathura Road (NH-19). According to NDTV, the vehicle rammed into several cars across a stretch from Ballabhgarh to Old Faridabad.

The incident reportedly began near the Ballabhgarh flyover. Eyewitnesses said that a black Mahindra Scorpio, which notably lacked a registration plate, was travelling at“breakneck speeds” toward Delhi. After an initial collision with two vehicles in Ballabhgarh, the driver allegedly ignored attempts by bystanders to stop him, instead accelerating and fleeing the scene, according to the NDTV report.

The driver continued his high-speed flight through Bata Chowk and Ajronda, striking several vehicles in his path.

The trail of destruction ended near the Old Faridabad Metro Station when the driver lost control of the SUV.

The Scorpio slammed into a Mahindra Thar and a Mercedes-Benz with such force that the Thar was pushed onto the road divider.

The Scorpio also sustained heavy damage and came to a halt in the middle of the highway. A large crowd quickly gathered at the crash site, apprehended the accused driver - who appeared to be heavily intoxicated-and handed him over to responding police officers.

Emergency services rushed the injured victims to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their exact conditions have not yet been disclosed.

The wreckage caused significant gridlock on the Delhi-Agra Highway, specifically affecting the stretch from Old Faridabad to Bata Chowk. Police deployed heavy-duty cranes to clear the mangled vehicles and successfully restored the traffic flow.

Faridabad Police have initiated the legal proceedings in the case, and the driver is in custody.

Last month, a valet assistant was killed after an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed his vehicle into the parking counter of a popular restaurant in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, as reported by PTI.

The fatal collision occurred at the entrance of Toit, a well-known brewery and restaurant.

According to Yerawada police station officials, the driver arrived at the establishment in a state of heavy inebriation.

Instead of coming to a controlled stop, the vehicle surged forward, ramming directly into the parking counter where staff were stationed. A valet assistant sustained fatal injuries in the impact.

“Valet assistant Satendar Mandal, who was on duty at the restaurant's parking area, was grievously injured. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,” a police official said.

“He ordered a beer. However, his behaviour was unruly as he was hopping from one table to another. The staff at the eatery requested him to behave properly and told him that since he is already drunk, they will not serve him more. The staff then asked him to leave,” the official added.