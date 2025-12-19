Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kicks Five-Year-Old Playing Badminton On Road, CCTV Captures Incident

A disturbing incident of violence against a child has sparked public outrage in south Bengaluru, where a man allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy who was playing badminton with other children on a residential road. The shocking act, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred in the Thyagarajanagar area and has raised fresh concerns over the safety of children in neighbourhood streets.

The incident took place on Old Post Office Road on December 14, when the child was playing near a relative's house in broad daylight. The accused allegedly ran towards the boy without any provocation, kicked him forcefully, and walked away, leaving the child injured.

Accused Identified as Local Resident

The accused has been identified as Ranjith alias Ranjan (35), a resident of Thyagarajanagar. Police said he had earlier worked as a gym trainer but had quit his job some time ago. According to investigators, Ranjith lives in the same neighbourhood where the incident occurred.

The injured child, a resident of Doddamavalli near Lalbagh, had gone to visit his uncle's house in Thyagarajanagar along with his mother.

Child Injured While Playing Near House

According to the complaint filed by the boy's mother, the incident occurred around 1.15 pm while she was visiting her elder brother's residence. As her son was playing badminton with other children near the house, the neighbour suddenly attacked him.

The boy fell to the ground after being kicked and sustained bleeding above his eyebrow, along with abrasions on his hands and feet. Family members immediately rushed to his aid and ensured he received medical attention.

Police Register Case After Inquiry

Seeking justice for her son, the child's mother approached the police on the same day and demanded strict action against the accused. Initially, the police registered the complaint as a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR), pending further verification.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the police obtained permission from the II Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court on December 15 and subsequently registered a case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt.

Mental Health Angle Under Examination

A senior police officer stated that the accused is unmarried and is reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment, as claimed by his family members. Authorities are in the process of collecting details related to his medical history and treatment.

The officer added that Ranjith has no prior criminal record but is known to remain withdrawn and rarely interacts, even with his family members. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

CCTV Footage Reveals Shocking Act

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in a nearby building. The footage reportedly shows the accused stepping out of his house wearing a cap, noticing the child holding a badminton racquet, running towards him, kicking him from behind, and walking away calmly.

The older children present at the spot immediately alerted the boy's parents, leading to swift intervention and the filing of a police complaint.

The case has triggered widespread condemnation, with residents demanding stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of children in residential areas.

(Disclaimer: The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

Unprovoked Attack: Five-Year-Old Boy Assaulted on Bengaluru StreetA five-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a passerby in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage of the act surfaced. The video clearly captures... twitter/Kp4SCvU351

- Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 19, 2025