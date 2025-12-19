Year Ender 2025: Dhurandhar To Chhaava - 5 Movies That Entered The ₹500 Crore Club

Out of the films released in 2025, five movies have entered the ₹500 crore club, including three Hindi, one Kannada, and one Tamil film, together earning over ₹3,135 crore worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed an impressive ₹850 crore worldwide, earning the distinction of being the highest-grossing film of the year and setting a new benchmark at the global box office.

The movie Chhaava achieved a massive box office milestone by collecting ₹787 crore worldwide within just 40 days of its release, marking it as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Rajinikanth's film Coolie recorded an impressive box office run, grossing ₹338 crore in India and ₹180 crore overseas. With a worldwide total of ₹518 crore, the film emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters across domestic and international markets.

The youth love story Saiyaara performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning ₹409 crore in India and ₹170 crore overseas. Its total worldwide collection stands between ₹570 and ₹580 crore, making it one of the biggest romantic hits of the year.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹400 crore mark as of December 17 and is on track to join the ₹500 crore club soon. The blockbuster continues to dominate box office collections, cementing its status as one of 2025's biggest hits.