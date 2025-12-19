403
Haddad's Planned Exit Puts Brazil's Fiscal Rule-And A Correios Lifeline-Under The Microscope
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Fernando Haddad spoke this week with the cadence of a closing chapter. After three years steering Brazil's finance ministry, he told reporters that he has already informed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva he does not intend to run in 2026.
He added that he would like to leave the government by February to help coordinate the re-election campaign. Lula, he said, is satisfied with the economy's direction-an assurance aimed at investors who fear abrupt policy swings when a finance minister changes.
The subtext is timing. Brazil's fiscal year is not shaped only by grand speeches; it is shaped by early-year decisions on budget execution, reporting cycles, and the first steps toward the next budget guidelines law.
Haddad's argument is that if a handoff is coming, it should happen while the next minister can still“take the reins” before the calendar hardens.
Then came the line that matters most beyond Brazil: the fiscal framework may be kept, but its parameters are not sacred. Haddad praised the rule's architecture-tying spending growth to revenue dynamics while also tracking primary targets-yet openly floated adjustments.
He cited examples such as changing how much revenue growth can feed spending (70% could become 60% or 80%), and shifting the cap on real spending growth (2.5% could become 2%).
Brazil Weighs Fiscal Discipline Amid Campaign Season
For outsiders, that is the difference between a rule that bites and a rule that bends, and it feeds directly into currency risk, borrowing costs, and inflation expectations.
Correios brings the abstract argument down to numbers. Haddad said the government only received a precise diagnosis of the postal operator's situation in mid-July, then began studying restructuring options.
This week, the Treasury approved a credit operation of up to R$12 billion ($2.2bn) involving five banks, with Correios expected to draw up to R$5.8 billion ($1.1bn) in 2025.
The redesigned plan was framed as cheaper than an earlier R$20 billion ($3.7bn) idea, with potential financing-cost savings near R$5 billion ($0.9bn), against reported losses of about R$6.1 billion ($1.1bn) from January to September 2025.
Haddad also defended a more“civilized” debate with the central bank -agreement on direction, arguments over dose-while noting how a tax proposal initially feared at R$100 billion ($18.5bn) was later presented as R$28 billion ($5.2bn) with offsets, calming nerves.
He capped the retrospective by saying he inherited a 2023 budget projecting a R$180 billion ($33.3bn) primary deficit.
The story behind the story is simple: Brazil is entering campaign season, and the country is quietly deciding whether hard arithmetic will keep steering the ship-or merely decorate the deck.
Brazil's finance minister says he wants to leave by February 2026, turning a personal timetable into a market question: who sets the tone for budget discipline in an election year.
He argues the fiscal framework should stay, but admits its“dials” can be adjusted-language that can mean either tighter restraint or a quieter loosening.
A Treasury-approved R$12 billion ($2.2bn) credit operation for Correios makes the debate tangible: guarantees, borrowing costs, and whether restructuring replaces recurring rescues.
