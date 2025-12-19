403
Japan's Interest Rates Hit 30-Year Highs - Here's Why It Could Affect You
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
For years, Japan exported low-cost capital. With rates near zero, investors could borrow yen, swap into dollars, and buy higher-yield assets abroad. The“yen carry” helped absorb U.S. government borrowing and fed demand for emerging-market debt.
That support is now being reset. The Bank of Japan lifted its policy rate to 0.75% from 0.5%, the highest level since 1995, after a unanimous vote. Officials said the economy is recovering moderately and inflation remains too firm.
Core inflation was 3.0% in November, still above the BOJ's 2% target. The move was expected. The yen still softened slightly against the dollar, a sign markets are weighing broader risks.
Bonds are the louder signal. Japan's 10-year government bond yield has pushed above 2%, a level not seen since 1999. Higher Japanese yields narrow the incentive to fund positions in yen. They also make domestic Japanese assets more competitive with foreign bonds and equities.
Japan's Fiscal Moves Ripple Globally
The scale is what makes this global. Japan remains the largest country holder of U.S. Treasuries, at roughly $1.2 trillion as of October 2025. Japan 's net external assets reached a record 533.1 trillion yen ($3.73 trillion) at end-2024.
At home, households hold about 2,195 trillion yen in financial assets, and roughly 51% sits in cash and deposits. Small shifts from that base can move prices abroad.
Politics adds friction. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in office since October, pushed through an 18.3 trillion yen ($118 billion) supplementary budget.
She says monetary policy should be left to the BOJ, but investors still price fiscal discipline. Higher yields raise debt-service costs and make big spending harder to sell.
Social media is full of“carry unwind” warnings. The likelier risk is slower: the world may have to pay more to borrow, and run steadier policy, as Japan's cheap-money era fades.
Japan is raising rates and letting bond yields rise, shrinking the world's cheapest funding source.
Japan still anchors global finance through vast savings and about $1.2 trillion in U.S. Treasuries.
If more Japanese money stays home, borrowing costs can rise worldwide, including in Brazil.
