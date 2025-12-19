Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that on 19 December 2025 it allotted 41,683,364 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of its offer for subscription (“Offer Shares”) in relation to the 2025/26 tax year, pursuant to the joint prospectus (the“Prospectus”) published by the Company, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (together the“Albion VCTs”) on 23 October 2025 in relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 (the“Offers”).

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered an early bird discount of 1% on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% on issue costs to new subscribers. These early bird discounts were available to investors who subscribed for Offer Shares for the first £10m across the three Albion VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager of the Albion VCTs, Albion Capital Group LLP. The issue pricing of the Offer Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

The Company has received valid applications for 6,943,289 Offer Shares which were allotted at an issue price of 30.09 pence per share from existing shareholders and for 1,502,462 Offer Shares which were allotted at an issue price of 30.24 pence per share for new subscribers, all of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 33,237,613 Offer Shares were allotted at an issue price of 30.40 pence per share (which did not qualify for the early bird discount). The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for these allotments is approximately £12.3 million.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for 41,683,364 Offer Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for those Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The Offer Shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the Offer Shares will commence on or around 22 December 2025.

As at 19 December 2025, the total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £44 million. The Offers are expected to close no later than 5.30 p.m. on 2 April 2026 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the“DTRs”), the Company makes the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 19 December 2025 consists of 471,262,791 ordinary shares of 1 pence each and 129,894,552 ordinary C shares with a nominal value of 1 pence each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 425,474,799 ordinary shares and 129,894,552 ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 555,369,351. These figures may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

19 December 2025