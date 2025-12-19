Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-12-19 06:47:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Benjamin Larkin
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1621 43,025 £50,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Christopher Burrows
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1621 5,163 £6,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Clare Burrows
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PCA to Director Christopher Burrows
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1621 8,605 £10,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Rhodri Whitlock
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1503 6,954 £8,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name William Whitlock
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PCA to Director Rhodri Whitlock
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1562 4,324 £5,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Philippa Latham
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1503 13,040 £15,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Lord O'Shaughnessy
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.1503 26,080 £30,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

19 December 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
