Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Simon Thorpe
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TKJUY376H3KN16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB0005581672
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.7114
|14,056
|£10,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
19 December 2025
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment