Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Holding(S) In Company


2025-12-19 06:32:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
ICG PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Dec-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Dec-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.112537 5.937988 6.050525 17585265
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000181 5.927839 5.928020

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 327078 0.112537
Sub Total 8.A 327078 0.112537%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recall n/a n/a 85353 0.029367
Physical Swaps 12/02/2026 n/a 91264 0.031401
Physical Swaps 10/03/2026 n/a 500000 0.172034
Physical Call Options 20/03/2026 n/a 210000 0.072254
Sub Total 8.B1 886617 0.305056%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 15/12/2027 n/a Cash 246316 0.084749
Swaps 03/03/2026 n/a Cash 13626 0.004688
Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 122716 0.042223
Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 106152 0.036523
Swaps 19/06/2026 n/a Cash 74928 0.025780
Swaps 03/08/2026 n/a Cash 107410 0.036956
Swaps 15/05/2026 n/a Cash 3454020 1.188417
Swaps 31/12/2026 n/a Cash 13459 0.004631
Swaps 26/04/2027 n/a Cash 9455 0.003253
Swaps 01/11/2027 n/a Cash 57078 0.019639
Swaps 28/02/2028 n/a Cash 37549 0.012919
Swaps 09/02/2026 n/a Cash 2184000 0.751444
Swaps 10/02/2026 n/a Cash 515010 0.177198
Swaps 15/04/2026 n/a Cash 1650378 0.567842
Swaps 20/04/2026 n/a Cash 1954748 0.672566
Swaps 22/01/2026 n/a Cash 692640 0.238315
Swaps 06/03/2026 n/a Cash 24727 0.008508
Swaps 04/06/2027 n/a Cash 62481 0.021498
Swaps 09/03/2026 n/a Cash 1521644 0.523549
Swaps 16/03/2026 n/a Cash 1111735 0.382512
Swaps 26/01/2026 n/a Cash 805576 0.277173
Swaps 30/01/2026 n/a Cash 176669 0.060786
Swaps 30/04/2026 n/a Cash 452488 0.155687
Swaps 18/12/2026 n/a Cash 10351 0.003561
Swaps 16/04/2027 n/a Cash 174394 0.060003
Swaps 30/09/2026 n/a Cash 8094 0.002786
Swaps 08/03/2027 n/a Cash 760822 0.261776
Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 21402 0.007364
Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 1702 0.000586
Sub Total 8.B2 16371570 5.632932%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation Bofa Securities Europe SA
Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.476527 3.582564%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
18-Dec-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom


MENAFN19122025004107003653ID1110502559



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search