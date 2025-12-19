Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Updates On Social Media And Investor Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) (“The Company” or“Premier”) updates its stockholders on its Investor Relations, Social Media and website presence as we work towards perfection in this sector through our retained firms with significant expertise and long standing credibility.

We are now expending heavily upon Investor Relations and“Exposure” given the imperative for our Company to be truly and accurately understood and be subjected to expert scrutiny in our Industry Sector. The need for our investors to truly understand as to what we have built to date; and to continue to build upon. This in our opinion and upon expert advice imparted to ourselves, has now become incredibly important for our stockholders.

To commence, we refer you to our last Press Release:

Further to that update to our stockholders, we are very aggressively pursuing our website completion*, Social Media applications, web links, etc. This being in order to significantly increase and to commence our engagement with Investors.

*Please be advised that our website remains under construction and that we will advise upon its initial completion and through a Press Release. A large amount of material is being uploaded with Mining Reports, extensive information on our company and the necessary links from our website. Our external experts contracted to perform these tasks have advised us that this will be completed before this month end.

The use of AI on these platforms by our external experts; and upon our website will likely expedite and in our opinion, significantly increase our visibility and exposure on the correct and appropriate financial web platforms as is required to bring significant attention to our massively increased Lithium and Uranium Exploration interests and to our business model.

We stress that our website and Social Media presence is very simple; that being that of we are:

Committed that our website be a very comprehensive“one stop shop” for investors covering all aspects of Premier's business; and that we will update this daily, if necessary.

To that end, we want; encourage and indeed recommend that our stockholders and other interested parties to sign up on our website in order to receive immediate information in respect of our Press Releases, Financial Reports, Regulatory and other OTCIQ Filings, Management Updates and Investor Presentation information packs.

Furthermore, we encourage interested parties to immediately begin to follow us on our Social Media and on these Social Media platforms:

We reiterate and confirm that a number of material Regulatory Filings and other information is definitely being disseminated during this current month; we want our stakeholders and interested parties to be able to receive this information immediately by following us our Social Media and through signing up on our website to receive this information and in“real time”.

We are very confident that our outlined plans and our website will be in a position to achieve these within this month.

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through“Silverpeak”,“Stonewall Flat” and“Hombre” encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through“Gallinas Mountains”. In addition, we hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We hold 31% (being increased to 49% in December 2025) of the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in Gold and Silver exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

