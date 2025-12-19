Sam Julian Releases Music Video 'What I Feel Inside' Visual: A Mesmerizing Dance Ode To Love's Unbridled Rush

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Love isn't just a feeling, it's a force that demands to be felt, heard, seen, and unleashed. Independent Pop singer-songwriter Sam Julian captures this fearless truth in the premiere of his spellbinding music video for "What I Feel Inside," a visual charged with passionate intoxication that's already pulsing through playlists and igniting conversations around the world.

The track penned, composed, and published entirely by Julian marries the golden-era glow of '50s-'80s pop hits with raw, modern vulnerabilities, with winning the combination of Grammy-nominated producer Barry Dubis' intricate arrangements, soul-stirring backing vocals from The Textones' iconic frontwoman Carla Olson, and Mikal Reid's flawless mixing and mastering.

But it's the music video that transforms the emotional song into an unmissable event: a kinetic, emotion-drenched narrative directed and produced by Taylor Hungerford in collaboration with Julian, filmed amid the opulent interiors and hidden gems of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Starring the captivating actress and dancer Sarah Vita, the visuals unfold as a contemporary dance of yearning, where every fluid spin, longing gaze, and triumphant turn syncs pulse-for-pulse with Julian's lyrics. As he sings of eyes that "beat with full desire" and smiles that "light up your face," Vita embodies the thrill of romance, the breath-stealing sway of the verses giving way to explosive, heart-soaring choreography in the chorus: "That's what I feel, and I can't hold it back. Your love it makes me high. Don't take it back." It's intimacy arranged into art, a bridge between retro romance and today's craving for human connection that leaves viewers breathless, replaying on repeat to chase that euphoric high.

"This isn't just a music video; it's the physical echo of what the song stirs inside," Julian shares. "Watching Sarah pour her soul into every move reminded me why we create...to make the invisible tangible, to turn 'what I feel inside' into something we all chase." From the bridge's tender susceptibility; "All I want is to hold you. And tell you how much I care", to the final, unifying crescendo, the piece isn't passive viewing; it's an invitation to move, to remember, to fall a little deeper into what makes us human...and what makes us love.

Julian's ascent feels like destiny reclaimed. Igniting his stage fire at age 11, the Southern California native traded it all for London's roar, commanding the hallowed London Palladium and etching his name into its storied legacy. Back home, his performances; raw, immersive, and audience-altering, channel that same alchemy, blending Phil Collins' polish with Beatles-esque heart into a sound that's reborn. As collaborator Dubis puts it, "Sam doesn't sing songs; he summons worlds. This release is a spark to light up hearts."

Julian's mission? To wield music as the ultimate unifier-proving, one note at a time, that in division's shadow, love's rhythm endures. Don't just hear it, feel it. Dive into the video now on YouTube at: @SamJulianVEVO, where one watch might just rewrite your playlist, and your heart. Stream "What I Feel Inside" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Connect via @samjulianmusic on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Sam Julian

Sam Julian is the torchbearer for melodic pop's soul, weaving '50s croon and '80s swagger into today's modern pulse that hits like a first crush. With every release, he keeps the spirit of pop alive, proving that great songs are timeless bridges between hearts. From London Palladium's thunder, to intimate California venues, his odyssey has forged an artist who doesn't simply perform - he connects, heals, and elevates. In a streaming sea of seemingly sameness, Sam Julian stands out: warm, wise, wildly human, and dedicated to harnessing music's power to spark joy, foster love, connect deeply, and stitch the rest of us back together again.

For interviews and bookings, visit .