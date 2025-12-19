India-Malaysia Troops Successfully Conclude 'Harimau Shakti' Exercise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS)The fifth edition of Joint Military Exercise Harimau Shakti-2025 between the Indian Army and the Royal Malaysian Army concluded successfully at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan after two weeks of intensive joint training, officials said on Friday.

Conducted from December 5-18, the exercise saw the participation of 120 Indian Army personnel, primarily from the Dogra Regiment and 70 troops from the 25th Battalion of the Royal Malaysian Army.

The focus remained on rehearsing sub-conventional operations under a United Nations Chapter VII mandate with emphasis on counter-terrorist operations.

Troops from both sides jointly practised tactical drills, including raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, employment of drones and counter-UAS measures, securing helipads and casualty evacuation.

Earlier, defence officials also noted that the exercise also witnessed

"Ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations were conducted to strengthen small-team offensive capabilities, while a structured Command Post Exercise (CPX) reinforced tactical planning and battlefield management skills.”

"Slithering drills, showcasing critical heliborne insertion techniques suited for dense and restrictive terrain, further added to the realism and operational value of the exercise,” they added.

With progressive modules including ambush manoeuvres, slithering demonstrations, live firing practices and seamless joint patrolling, Harimau Shakti 2025 continues to elevate tactical proficiency, modern warfare adaptability and combined combat readiness.

Notably, troops were also introduced to Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism (CI/CT) concepts, followed by an in-depth lecture-cum-demonstration on patrolling techniques.

Mixed teams executed joint patrolling rehearsals to refine coordination, enhance situational responsiveness, and improve mission planning under simulated operational conditions.

The exercise also incorporated AMAR combat reflex shooting and Yoga, promoting both combat readiness and physical resilience.

Harimau Shakti – 2025 enhanced interoperability, mutual understanding, and exchange of best practices, reinforcing defence cooperation and further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship between India and Malaysia.