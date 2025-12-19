Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Ensign Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.0650 Per Share


2025-12-19 06:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0650 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before January 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.“We are proud to announce our twenty-third consecutive annual dividend increase, which is a reflection on our strong market position and commitment to return value to our shareholders,” commented Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“We are excited for the upcoming year and what it will bring for our organization and shareholders,” he added.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign TM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 373 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500,...

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


