Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leads Gripping Murder Mystery

The murder mystery film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders has made its digital debut on Netflix, captivating audiences with its intense narrative and stellar performances. Directed by Honey Trehan in his debut, the film brings together a talented ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Deepti Naval, Revathi, Chitrangda Singh, and Priyanka Setia. Released on 19th December 2025, the film runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes and has earned a solid rating of 4 stars for its storytelling and performances.

A Tangled Web of Mystery and Corruption

The story unfolds on a fateful night in the opulent Bansal household, where a series of murders sets off a high-stakes investigation. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Jatil Yadav, a tenacious investigator who quickly realizes that solving the murders is only part of the challenge. As he digs deeper, Yadav confronts not only the secrets of the family but also systemic corruption designed to protect the powerful. Far from a conventional whodunnit, the film explores societal hierarchies, hidden agendas, and the dark undercurrents of an elite household.

Directorial Brilliance and Standout Performances

Honey Trehan's directorial debut is marked by a realistic and immersive approach. The film's screenplay is tightly written, and the cinematography is crisp, effectively capturing the tension and atmosphere of the story. The background score complements the mood without overwhelming the narrative, enhancing the suspenseful moments. However, the pacing is a minor drawback; the story progresses slowly, which may feel a little dragging for viewers expecting a fast-paced thriller. Additionally, the film's music is understated, lacking the lighter, engaging tracks that often appeal to Indian audiences.

Despite these minor flaws, the film's performances are remarkable. Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a commanding presence, while Radhika Apte and the supporting cast elevate the story with nuanced portrayals. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is best suited for audiences who appreciate depth, atmosphere, and character-driven storytelling rather than quick thrills.

Review - Raat Akeli Hai 2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️1⁄2 (3.5/5)Raat Akeli Hai 2 returns with a sharper edge and a more confident grip on its genre. The sequel builds well on the world of the first film, offering tighter writing, a more layered mystery, and storytelling that keeps you engaged... twitter/ITtSEtPgVx

- Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 19, 2025

#RaatAkeliHai: The Bansal Murders Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3.5 ) Dark. Layered. Strikingly relevant begins as a routine investigation soon spirals into something far more disturbing. The film smartly shifts focus from who to why,and that's where it scores BIG.... twitter/AJpOlfHpIn

- Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 19, 2025

For viewers seeking a crime thriller layered with societal insights and compelling performances, this Netflix release is a must-watch.