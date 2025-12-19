New Platform Lets Renters Share Property Conditions Before Signing Leases

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KeyGu, a new property transparency platform, today announced the launch of its two-sided marketplace that enables renters to document property conditions and share verified reports with prospective tenants before they sign leases.

The platform addresses a growing crisis in the American rental market. According to recent data, 47% of tenants report issues recovering security deposits, with disputes averaging 45-90 days to resolve. Meanwhile, prospective renters sign leases with limited information about maintenance histories, unresolved issues, or previous tenant experiences.

"Renters deserve to know what they're getting into before signing a lease," said the KeyGu founding team. "Our platform creates unprecedented transparency by letting current tenants document the real condition of their homes and share that information with people considering the same property."

How KeyGu Works

The platform operates as a marketplace connecting two groups: current tenants who create property condition reports, and prospective tenants who purchase access to those reports before making rental decisions.

Current tenants document their properties through the KeyGu mobile app, capturing photos, noting maintenance issues, and rating overall property condition. These reports are verified through the platform's identity confirmation system and timestamped for authenticity.

Prospective tenants can search for properties and purchase report access for $59.99. Each report includes property condition documentation, maintenance history, issue logs, and an overall health score. The information helps renters make informed decisions and protects them from properties with hidden problems.

Landlords can also participate by claiming their properties, responding to documented issues, and demonstrating their commitment to property maintenance.

Solving Real Problems for Renters

The American rental market suffers from severe information asymmetry. Tenants often discover problems only after moving in: broken heating systems, mold issues, pest infestations, or landlords who ignore repair requests.

Research shows that common tenant frustrations include unresponsive maintenance (31% of tenants report habitability issues), surprise fees hidden in lease terms, and difficulty proving property conditions when disputing deposit deductions.

KeyGu addresses these problems by creating a permanent, verified record of property conditions over time. When a tenant documents a broken dishwasher or water damage, that information becomes available to future renters considering the same property.

"Think of it like Carfax for rental housing," the company explained. "Before buying a used car, you check its history. Renters deserve the same transparency before committing to a 12-month lease."

Security Deposit Protection

One of KeyGu's primary use cases is protecting renters from unfair security deposit deductions. By documenting property conditions at move-in and throughout tenancy, renters create evidence that distinguishes pre-existing damage from normal wear and tear.

Security deposit disputes represent a $4.5 billion annual problem in the United States. Many tenants lack documentation to challenge questionable deductions for "cleaning fees" or damage they did not cause.

With KeyGu, tenants can photograph and timestamp every aspect of their unit. This documentation provides protection during deposit disputes and creates valuable information for future renters researching the same property.

Available Nationwide

KeyGu launched with coverage across all 50 states, with reports available for properties in major metropolitan areas including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, and San Jose.

The platform is available as a web application at keygu and through native mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. Reports can be created and accessed from any smartphone.

Subscription Options

KeyGu offers several ways to access the platform:

For prospective tenants, individual property reports cost $59.99 each, with bundle options available for those searching multiple properties.

For current tenants who want to create reports, a $14.99 monthly subscription provides access to the documentation tools and identity verification required to publish verified reports.

For landlords, membership plans starting at $299.99 monthly provide property management insights, the ability to claim and respond to property reports, and tools to demonstrate maintenance responsiveness.

Technology and Verification

The platform employs multiple verification layers to ensure report authenticity. Identity verification confirms that report creators are real tenants. Property ownership verification confirms that landlords claiming properties are legitimate owners.

All reports are timestamped and stored with tamper-proof documentation. Photos cannot be edited after upload, and all changes to reports are logged for transparency.

The platform integrates with property data providers to verify addresses and ownership information, creating an additional layer of trust for all participants.

Market Opportunity

The United States has approximately 44 million renter households. Each year, millions of lease signings occur with limited information about property conditions. The rental housing market exceeds $500 billion annually, yet renters typically have less information about their potential homes than car buyers have about used vehicles.

KeyGu positions itself as essential infrastructure for rental market transparency, benefiting tenants, prospective renters, and responsible landlords who maintain their properties well.

About KeyGu

KeyGu is a property transparency platform headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company's mission is to eliminate information asymmetry in rental housing by empowering tenants to document and share property conditions. The platform serves renters, landlords, and property managers across all 50 states.

For more information, visit keygu.