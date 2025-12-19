Uzbekistan And Japan's BIC Unveil Ambitious Scale Of Collaborative Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The total project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has exceeded $5 billion, covering sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, light industry, and other areas, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The figures were announced during a meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nobumitsu Hayashi, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

The meeting centered on pivotal issues concerning the expansion of the strategic partnership with a prominent Japanese financial institution. Emphasis was placed on ensuring the meticulous preparation of new projects and enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives, valued at over $10 billion, in critical sectors such as energy, transportation, IT infrastructure, and healthcare system modernization.

Furthermore, the parties highlighted the importance of bolstering investment support for public-private partnership ventures within the social sector, alongside fostering the development of the private sector.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.