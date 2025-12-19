Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BTK Railway Test Phase Completion To Boost Azerbaijan's Rail Transit Potential Via Georgia S & P

2025-12-19 05:05:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The completion of the test phase of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway in 2025, alongside improvements in customs procedures, is expected to significantly expand Azerbaijan's ability to fully utilize rail transportation through Georgia, according to an assessment by international rating agency S&P Global Ratings, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

