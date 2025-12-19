Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Road Repairs In Hokmali And Gobu Azerbaijan - Decree

2025-12-19 05:05:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's State Roads Agency has been initially allocated 1.4 million manat ($820,000) for major repairs to roads in the settlements of Hokmali and Gobu in the Absheron region, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, 1.4 million (one million four hundred thousand) manats ($820,000) from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.19.21“Distribution of funds intended for state investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025,” approved by Decree No. 445 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 10, 2025, was initially allocated to the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan for the overhaul of roads in the settlements of Khokmali and Gobu in the Absheron region.

Funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree should be provided by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall include the financial resources necessary to continue the major repair of the roads specified in Part 1 of this Order in the distribution of state capital investments in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should make decisions on issues arising from this decree.

