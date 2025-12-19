Paul Onanuga

Lecturer, Federal University, Oye Ekiti

Dr Paul Ayodele Onanuga is a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. He received his Ph.D. from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, where he researched on Computer-Mediated Communication. His research interests have since revolved around Computer Mediated Communication/Discourse Analysis, Nigerian Hip-Hop Studies, Political Discourse and Text Analysis. These are studied through theoretical applications of Critical Discourse Analysis, Stylistics and text linguistics. His articles have been published in Digital Scholarship in Humanities, Language Matters, Discourse, Context and the Media, Communicatio, Journal of Literary Studies, Muziki, Communicatio, Journal of Musical Arts in Africa, The African Symposium, Papers in English Linguistics, Journal of Black African Arts and Culture, etc. He is currently a guest editor for a special issue of Nigerian Hip-Hop with the Contemporary Music Review. He is presently a Georg Forster Postdoctoral Fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation at the Technische Universitat Chemnitz, under the mentoring of Prof. Dr. Josef Schmied.

Lecturer, Department of English

