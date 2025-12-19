Stakeholders From Nepal And India Stress Need For Promoting Cross-Border Tourism

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Dec 19 (IANS) Officials from Nepal and India besides other stakeholders stressed the need for making joint efforts to promote cross-border tourism during the Second India–Nepal Tourism Meet held in Nepal's tourism city, Pokhara, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in association with the Nepal Tourism Board and the Pokhara Tourism Council, jointly organised the event with focus on promoting tourism between Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, with special reference to western Gandaki Province, where Pokhara is located.

During the event, Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, highlighted improvements in connectivity that are adding further momentum to cross-border tourism. He emphasised the significance of joint efforts by both sides to fully leverage India–Nepal tourism potential, including through the promotion of religious and cultural circuits involving destinations in Nepal and neighbouring Indian states.

The two countries have already agreed to jointly promote the Ramayana and Buddhist tourist circuits. The two governments have entered into an agreement and decided to set up the Indo-Nepal Tourism Forum, with representation from government and the private sector from both sides.

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey welcomed the growing tourism cooperation with India in Gandaki Province, especially in Pokhara and Muktinath.

Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, delivered a presentation on tourism circuits in Uttar Pradesh, with special reference to the upcoming Magh Mela. He also shared best practices from Uttar Pradesh in tourism policy implementation.

Deepak Raj Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of the Nepal Tourism Board, noted that India is the largest source of foreign tourists visiting Nepal and highlighted various initiatives taken by the Board to foster India–Nepal tourism cooperation.

According to the Embassy, the Business-to-Business (B2B) event at the meet was attended by about 10 delegates from India and 60 delegates from Nepal. Tour operators from both sides deliberated on potential collaboration, including in Buddhist circuits, wildlife tourism, and adventure tourism.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, discussions focused on promoting cross-border tourism via land routes, Buddhist circuits, wildlife tourism, as well as potential cooperation in adventure and spiritual tourism.

As a continuation of the programme, the Board, in collaboration with the Pokhara Tourism Council, organised a familiarization tour for a delegation from Uttar Pradesh from December 15 to 17.

“The Board expressed hope that the visit would help expand tourism cooperation at a practical level through first-hand experiences of Pokhara and surrounding destinations,” the statement said.