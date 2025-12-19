Inside Bangladesh's Unrest: Leader Hadi's Death, Anti-India Fury And Rising Radicalism

Bangladesh is on edge after uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi's death sparks protests, vandalism and anti-India slogans, with leaders warning of rising fundamentalism and radical unrest.

Bangladesh woke up to an uneasy calm on Friday morning after a night of violence, vandalism and political shock triggered by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi - a prominent face of last year's July Uprising and a candidate in the upcoming general elections.

The streets were quieter, but the anger had not dissipated.

Across Dhaka and beyond, symbols of Bangladesh's political and cultural identity lay scarred - newspapers attacked, buildings vandalised, diplomatic premises targeted - as the country grappled with grief, rage and deepening political fault lines.

Sharif Osman Hadi, an Inquilab Mancha leader and one of the most recognisable figures to emerge from last year's anti-government uprising, died late Thursday night at a Singapore hospital after battling critical injuries for six days.

He had been shot in the head by masked gunmen last week while launching his election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

His death, confirmed in a televised address by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, ignited an outpouring of protests almost immediately.

The Mancha had earlier announced Hadi's death, saying his body would be brought home later on Friday.

Hadi was contesting the February 12 general elections - polls seen as crucial for Bangladesh's political future following the dramatic ouster of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August last year.

By Thursday night, multiple parts of Bangladesh had descended into chaos.

Protesters vandalised offices of leading newspapers in Dhaka, including the Prothom Alo and the Daily Star, at Karwan Bazar near Shahbagh. Reports said mobs stormed several floors of the buildings while journalists and staff were trapped inside, and set fire outside the premises.

In a symbolic act that struck at the heart of the nation's history, protesters wielded hammers against the already demolished structure of 32 Dhanmandi - the former home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding father.

The site, long regarded as a focal point of the country's pre-independence struggle, had already been largely razed with excavators on February 5 this year and set on fire soon after the fall of the Awami League government.

Violence also spread to Rajshahi, where protesters demolished an office of the disbanded Awami League party.

The unrest spilled into diplomatic territory when protesters hurled bricks and stones at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram around 1:30 am.

Though no damage was reported, the attack marked a serious escalation.

Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, dispersing the crowd and detaining 12 protesters. A few injuries were reported, and senior officials later assured the Indian diplomat of enhanced security.

The protests took on a sharply anti-India tone during a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus, where supporters of the National Citizen Party (NCP) - an offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) - accused India of sheltering Hadi's attackers.

“They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned,” witnesses said.

“The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!” said Sarjis Alm, a key NCP leader.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled Bangladesh after her ouster last year, remains in India - a fact repeatedly cited by protesters.

Across the border in India, West Bengal BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed deep concern over the unfolding situation.

“Fundamentalism and radicalism are spreading like cancer in Bangladesh. All the right-thinking people should unite to fight this menace,” Bhattacharya said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Blaming extremist forces for the unrest, he warned that such elements“seemed to be in control” of the current situation.

“Since the 1980s, fundamentalist forces have been spreading their base in Bangladesh... This has crossed all proportions. Even free-thinking and liberal-minded individuals are coming under attack, as seen last night,” he said.

Bhattacharya added that the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs were monitoring developments closely and would respond appropriately.

“The entire world is facing the brunt of radicalism. A nationalist government and party will thwart these challenges,” he said.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, addressing the nation on Thursday night, vowed swift justice for Hadi's killing and appealed for restraint.

“No leniency will be shown” to those responsible, he said, calling the murder“brutal” and promising a fast-tracked investigation.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens - keep your patience and restraint,” Yunus said, even as protests raged outside.

He announced a one-day state mourning on Saturday, with special prayers to be held in mosques across the country after Friday prayers.

“No one can stop the democratic progress of this country through threat, terrorist activities or bloodshed,” Yunus said, adding that fulfilling Hadi's dream was a collective responsibility.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) strongly condemned the vandalism, holding the interim government responsible for restoring order.

Critically ill and largely absent from active politics, Zia's party warned that unchecked violence could derail Bangladesh's fragile democratic transition.

For now, Bangladesh remains tense - grieving a fallen leader, wrestling with its political demons, and standing at a crossroads where anger, ideology and hope collide.

As night falls again, the question lingers: will calm return, or will Hadi's death mark another turning point in a nation still searching for stability?