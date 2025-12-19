Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Central African Republic Presidential Election 2025: Africa24 Group Delivers Unprecedented Coverage


2025-12-19 05:00:21
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Central African Republic will elect its President on Sunday, 28 December 2025, for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a historic milestone in the consolidation of peace, stability, and the establishment of renewed governance in support of inclusive development for citizens.

To mark this decisive moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an unprecedented bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, decision-makers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to discover the Central African Republic's rich diversity and the aspirations of its people.

Discover the Central African Republic::

FACE À L'AFRIQUE, Candidate Interviews, Exclusive Debates&Immersive Reporting

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will access an exceptional TV&Digital coverage featuring original programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.

FACE À L'AFRIQUE – Special Programme

A special edition featuring Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Republic and presidential candidate, sharing his vision and actions.

INTERVIEWS

All candidates and political leaders present their programmes, including:
Anicet Georges Dologuélé, Eddy Symphorien Kparékouti, Serge Ghislain Djorie, Aristide Briand Reboas, Évariste Ngamana, Marcelin Yalemendé.

CAMPAIGN JOURNAL

Our reporters bring viewers daily coverage of campaign rallies, candidate proposals and profiles, citizens' expectations, and immersive reports across regions and emblematic sites of the Central African Republic.

AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR)

Five Exclusive High-Level Debates

With political leaders on the following themes: Governance and Democratic Challenges; Peace and National Reconciliation; Valorisation of Mineral Resources; Employment, Youth and Education; The Central African Republic of Talents.

FACE À L'AFRIQUE – Heads of State&Distinguished Leaders

A special programme reserved for Heads of State and leading personalities.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra
Candidate of the MCU and its allies

  • 19 December 2025: 18:30&21:30 GMT
  • 20 December 2025: 18:30&21:30 GMT
  • 21 December 2025: 21:30 GMT

Exclusive Candidate Interviews

Eddy Symphorien Kparékouti
PUR Candidate
Thursday, 18 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT

Serge Ghislain Djorie
CAPNCA Candidate
Saturday, 20 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT

Anicet Dologuélé
URCA Presidential Candidate
Friday, 19 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Aristide Briand Reboas
PCD Candidate
Sunday, 21 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Évariste Ngamana
First Vice-President of the National Assembly and MCU Spokesperson
Tuesday, 23 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Marcelin Yalemendé
Independent Candidate
Wednesday, 24 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Henri-Marie Dondra
Thursday, 25 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Africa News Room – 52-Minute Debates&Analysis

Featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Central African, sub-regional, and international experts on peace and development challenges:

  • Governance&Democratic Challenges
    Thursday, 18 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Peace&National Reconciliation
    Saturday, 20 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Economic Challenges
    Monday, 22 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Valorisation of Mineral Resources
    Tuesday, 24 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Employment, Youth&Education
    Friday, 26 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • The Central African Republic of Talents
    Saturday, 27 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Women's Leadership&Women's Empowerment
    Saturday, 27 December – 19:15&23:15 GMT

Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach

“Central African Republic Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:

  • AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)& AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) on Canal+ Afrique
  • myafrica24, Africa's first HD streaming platform
  • , offering full access to all programmes

Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.

Contact:
Communications Department – Africa24 Group
Gaëlle Stella Oyono
...
+237 691 30 03 40

Follow us:
@ africa24tv

About Africa24 Group:
Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the continent's leading television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world's major platforms. Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.

The Group has expanded its leadership with Africa24 Sport, Africa's first 24/7 sports news channel, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to Africa's creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion and design.

Africa24 Channels

  • AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French
  • AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English
  • AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents
  • AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions

Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, accessible on all screens. More than 120 million households receive Africa24 channels worldwide, with over 8 million digital subscribers across platforms and social networks.

