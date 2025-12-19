Central African Republic Presidential Election 2025: Africa24 Group Delivers Unprecedented Coverage
The Central African Republic will elect its President on Sunday, 28 December 2025, for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a historic milestone in the consolidation of peace, stability, and the establishment of renewed governance in support of inclusive development for citizens.
To mark this decisive moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an unprecedented bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, decision-makers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to discover the Central African Republic's rich diversity and the aspirations of its people.
Discover the Central African Republic::
FACE À L'AFRIQUE, Candidate Interviews, Exclusive Debates&Immersive Reporting
Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will access an exceptional TV&Digital coverage featuring original programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.
FACE À L'AFRIQUE – Special Programme
A special edition featuring Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Republic and presidential candidate, sharing his vision and actions.
INTERVIEWS
All candidates and political leaders present their programmes, including:
Anicet Georges Dologuélé, Eddy Symphorien Kparékouti, Serge Ghislain Djorie, Aristide Briand Reboas, Évariste Ngamana, Marcelin Yalemendé.
CAMPAIGN JOURNAL
Our reporters bring viewers daily coverage of campaign rallies, candidate proposals and profiles, citizens' expectations, and immersive reports across regions and emblematic sites of the Central African Republic.
AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR)
Five Exclusive High-Level Debates
With political leaders on the following themes: Governance and Democratic Challenges; Peace and National Reconciliation; Valorisation of Mineral Resources; Employment, Youth and Education; The Central African Republic of Talents.
FACE À L'AFRIQUE – Heads of State&Distinguished Leaders
A special programme reserved for Heads of State and leading personalities.
Faustin-Archange Touadéra
Candidate of the MCU and its allies
-
19 December 2025: 18:30&21:30 GMT
20 December 2025: 18:30&21:30 GMT
21 December 2025: 21:30 GMT
Exclusive Candidate Interviews
Eddy Symphorien Kparékouti
PUR Candidate
Thursday, 18 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT
Serge Ghislain Djorie
CAPNCA Candidate
Saturday, 20 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT
Anicet Dologuélé
URCA Presidential Candidate
Friday, 19 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Aristide Briand Reboas
PCD Candidate
Sunday, 21 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Évariste Ngamana
First Vice-President of the National Assembly and MCU Spokesperson
Tuesday, 23 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Marcelin Yalemendé
Independent Candidate
Wednesday, 24 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Henri-Marie Dondra
Thursday, 25 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Africa News Room – 52-Minute Debates&Analysis
Featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Central African, sub-regional, and international experts on peace and development challenges:
-
Governance&Democratic Challenges
Thursday, 18 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT Peace&National Reconciliation
Saturday, 20 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT Economic Challenges
Monday, 22 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT Valorisation of Mineral Resources
Tuesday, 24 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT Employment, Youth&Education
Friday, 26 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT The Central African Republic of Talents
Saturday, 27 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT Women's Leadership&Women's Empowerment
Saturday, 27 December – 19:15&23:15 GMT
Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach
“Central African Republic Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:
-
AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)& AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) on Canal+ Afrique
myafrica24, Africa's first HD streaming platform
, offering full access to all programmes
Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.
About Africa24 Group:
Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the continent's leading television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world's major platforms. Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.
The Group has expanded its leadership with Africa24 Sport, Africa's first 24/7 sports news channel, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to Africa's creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion and design.
Africa24 Channels
-
AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French
AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English
AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents
AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions
Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, accessible on all screens. More than 120 million households receive Africa24 channels worldwide, with over 8 million digital subscribers across platforms and social networks.
