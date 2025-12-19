Heading To 2026 World Cup? US Embassy Shares Visa Advice For UAE Residents

As UAE football fans prepare to travel to the US for the Fifa World Cup in June and July 2026, the US Embassy has shared guidance to help residents avoid delays or last-minute issues when applying for visas.

The Embassy urged applicants to pay attention to accuracy and documentation, stressing that mistakes on US visa forms remain a major cause of delays.

“Our advice to UAE residents is to review the visa application requirements carefully and complete all forms accurately,” an embassy spokesperson said in written responses to Khaleej Times.“We recommend preparing all necessary documentation in advance to avoid delays."

This also applies to families travelling with children, who often require additional paperwork and planning.

While the upcoming Fifa Priority Appointment Scheduling Syste (PASS) will allow ticket holders to access priority visa interview appointments, the Embassy noted that standard vetting rules will remain unchanged. Applicants using the priority system must still meet all eligibility requirements, including showing clear travel plans and financial stability.

The Embassy confirmed that several details of the new system are still being finalised and will be made public soon.

As a result, some aspects of the process remain unclear, including whether applicants with already booked far-dated appointments can switch to priority slots, how Fifa match tickets will be verified, how many priority appointments will be available, and whether families may receive linked or bundled interview appointments.

Officials mentioned that the US Department of State is designing the system to ensure that all Fifa World Cup ticket holders who require a visa will have the opportunity to complete an interview in time for the tournament.

For now, the Embassy advises UAE residents not to wait for further announcements before preparing. Applicants should follow official instructions, prepare documentation early, and monitor updates expected in early 2026, when full guidelines on Fifa Pass will be released.