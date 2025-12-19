Interior Minister Meets Moroccan Counterpart

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, has held talks with Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abdelouafi Laftit, in Doha.

During the meeting at the National Command Center (NCC), the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and reviewed existing co-operation between Qatar and Morocco in the field of security.

They also explored ways to strengthen and further develop this co-operation, with the aim of enhancing joint action. Following the talks, Minister Laftit toured the NCC, where he was briefed on its core functions and its command-and-control systems.

He was shown the advanced technologies used for monitoring, analysis, decision-making support, and the management of events and crises. The visiting minister also learned about the role of the Tournament Command Centre (TCC) in overseeing and securing major sporting events. and how it contributes to effective response and heightened operational readiness.

Lekhwiya National Command Center mutual interest