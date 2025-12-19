Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Cup 2025 Fervour Adds To QND Atmosphere

2025-12-19 04:18:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab Cup 2025 final between Morocco and Jordan drew thousands of football fans to Lusail Stadium Thursday, adding a sporting highlight to Qatar National Day (QND) celebrations. Supporters from across the region packed the stands, creating a lively atmosphere as the two teams battled for the title on one of the country's grandest blade-->

PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

The match, held amid a festive national mood, highlighted Qatar's growing reputation as a host of major international sporting events, with Lusail Stadium once again at the centre of a landmark occasion. blade-->

Arab Cup 2025 Lusail Stadium Qatar National Day 2025

Gulf Times

