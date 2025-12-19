(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



19 December 2025

Company Announcement number 100/2025

Auction of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 11F

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans in the above-mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 January 2026.

The auctions will be held on Tuesday 23 December 2025 with 30 December 2025 as value date.

Since the final amounts are expected to change until the day of the auctions, the final amounts will not be announced until the day of the auctions. The amounts will be announced via Bloomberg's chat system on Tuesday 23 December at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in the sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities, January) DKK 400 mio.

FlexLån® (other maturities,April) DKK 400 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 150 mio.

Fixed rate loans DKK 300 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold on tap Tuesday 23 December 2025.

A total of DKK 6.30 bn including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding,....

Attachments



Nr. 100_Ultimo udstedelse_uk Bilag til nr. 100-2025_uk