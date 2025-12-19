Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Congratulations On Qatar National Day

2025-12-19 04:15:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received cables of congratulations from Prime Ministers of sisterly and friendly countries, on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

Gulf Times

