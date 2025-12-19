Jordan Finish Runners-Up After Extra-Time Loss To Morocco In Arab Cup Final

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan lost 3–2 to Morocco after extra time in the FIFA Arab Cup final played on Thursday at Lusail Stadium in Doha, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Following the match, His Majesty King Abdullah wrote on X:“Thank you to the Nashama of our national team and to our loyal supporters. You have made us proud. We wish the Nashama success in upcoming tournaments.”

Morocco opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Oussama Tannane, whose long-range shot caught Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila off his line. Abulaila prevented a second goal in the 12th minute with a save, as Morocco maintained control of possession during the first half.

Jordan relied largely on long passes and struggled to establish rhythm. In the 41st minute, Amin Zahzouh's effort was cleared off the line by a Jordanian defender.

Jordan improved after the interval following substitutions by coach Jamal Sellami, who introduced Odeh Fakhoury and Adham Quraishi. The equaliser came in the 48th minute when Ali Olwan headed in a corner delivered by Mohannad Abutaha.

Jordan continued to apply pressure and were awarded a penalty after a VAR review for handball. Olwan converted from the spot to give Jordan the lead.

Morocco made several substitutions, including the introduction of Abderrazak Hamdallah, who equalised in the 88th minute after following up a rebound from Abulaila. The goal was confirmed after a VAR check for offside.

Jordan had a chance to restore their advantage in stoppage time, but Olwan's one-on-one effort was saved by goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid, sending the match into extra time.

Early in the additional period, Jordan thought they had regained the lead through Abutaha, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review for handball. Morocco then scored the decisive goal in the 100th minute, with Hamdallah finishing from close range after a pass by Marwane Saadane held on until the final whistle to secure the Arab Cup title.

Ali Olwan finished the tournament as the top scorer with six goals.