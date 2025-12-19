403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forex Signal 19/12: Rallies In Consolidation (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am fading this move again. Selling with a stop at 0.6715 and a target of 0.65 below. The Australian dollar remains rangebound despite a modest recovery, with persistent U.S. dollar strength limiting upside. Key technical levels define potential moves, but fading rallies is favored amid weak momentum and broader macro uncertainty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment