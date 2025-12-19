403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CHF Forecast 19/12: SNB Limits Franc Strength (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The U.S. dollar showed resilience against the Swiss franc after soft CPI data, reinforcing a range-bound but constructive outlook. Central bank dynamics suggest downside support, with a longer-term bullish breakout possible if key levels give way.
So, this is a market that you'll have to watch. I think it does have a floor in it, and you do get paid at the end of every day to hold it. So, I remain bullish. I recognize we're in a range. That's fine. You buy on the dip; you sell on the rip. It's that simple.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can finally break above the 200-day EMA, which would take multiple days, I anticipate, then this market could really take off. In that environment, you probably see the US dollar screaming higher against everybody else. That's a real possibility in early next year's trading. We'll just have to wait and see. Until then, I'm patient.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment