Panama President Mulino Criticizes Judges: Laws Need To Be Enforced Strictly

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino issued a firm call for a tougher justice system that is more committed to society, asserting that in Panama it cannot continue that the police capture criminals and the judges release them back onto the street. More than 60,000 arrests in a year are of little use if they are ultimately released. Due process should be for the victims, not for the murderers, the drug traffickers, or the gangs,” the president declared. Mulino warned that the frontal fight against organized crime carried out by the security forces loses strength when there is no firm response from the judicial system, and called for greater responsibility from those who make decisions in the courts.

Honors to Captain José Isaza Melo

The statements came after the president paid funeral honors to Captain José Isaza Melo, who died in the line of duty, an event he described as painful and outrageous for the entire country. “I just came from paying tribute to an officer who gave his life for Panama. This causes pain, helplessness, and deep indignation,” he said. Mulino asked for peace and strength for the family of Captain Isaza Melo and for the entire police institution, struck once again by violence linked to organized crime.

Violence That Also Kills Innocent People

The president also referred with sorrow to the death of a girl of just 2 years old in La Chorrera, noting that this crime reflects the level of social intolerance and decay that the country is experiencing. He indicated that many of these events are linked directly or indirectly to drug trafficking, settling of scores, gangs and domestic violence, leaving innocent victims in their wake. “It's not just police officers who are falling. Children, women, and people who have nothing to do with crime are falling,” he stressed. “We need stronger laws that are enforced.” Mulino was clear in stating that Panama needs stricter enforcement of the laws and a real commitment from the justice system to Panamanian society, so that the sacrifices of the police and the victims are not forgotten. If we don't correct this, the message is that crime is cheap. And we cannot allow that,” he concluded.

Captain Isaza, Who Fell in the Line of Duty, is Given a State of Honor

Funeral honors were held for Captain (posthumously) José Isaza Melo, who lost his life in the line of duty on December 12th in the town of Caimitillo. The solemn ceremony took place at the National Police headquarters, where Captain Isaza's long career was recognized. President José Raúl Mulino was present at the farewell ceremony and offered his condolences to the police family. The solemn ceremony took place at the National Police headquarters, where the president expressed his condolences to the officer's parents, José Isaza and Mireya Melo, and recognized the captain's 25 years of service, describing him as an official committed to the country's security.

Colleagues and Family Members Bid Farewell to Sergeant Moisés Castillo in Chiriquí

The officer died in the line of duty, as he was heading to the Firmness Tour organized by the Ministry of Security that day to participate in the official ceremonies.

Chiriquí: This Wednesday, the official farewell ceremony for posthumously Sergeant Second Class Moisés A. Castillo, a member of the National Border Service (Senafront), was held in the province of Chiriquí. He died in a traffic accident last Saturday after being run over while changing a tire on the side of his vehicle on the Inter-American Highway, near Panama Pacifico. The event, with a strong institutional and emotional character, was presided over by authorities and colleagues from Senafront, as well as by family and friends who came to pay tribute to the uniformed officer and show their respect for his career and dedication to the service of the country.

During the ceremony, in addition to speeches, a guard of honor was formed as the coffin passed by, in which his comrades paid martial honors to the sergeant, recognizing his commitment and legacy. In a moment filled with sadness, those present remembered Castillo with words of encouragement and gratitude for his service. “Heaven has gained a new sentinel, who will continue to protect the country from above,” said one of the regional leaders. The tragic accident has generated dismay within the border security force and among those who knew him. The officer died in the line of duty, as he was heading to the Firmness Tour organized by the Ministry of Security that day to participate in the official ceremonies.