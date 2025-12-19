FIFA announced a new fare category for World Cup tickets: the basic grandstand. FIFA launches $60 tickets for the World Cup, reserved for fans of participating teams, after strong criticism of the high initial prices.

Nearly One Million People are Looking for Work in Panama

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama, Juan Arias, points out that the country must focus on generating the conditions to create new jobs, attract investments and grow sustainably.

Cabinet Council Approves Purchase of Helicopter for $10.1 Million

The Panama Cabinet Council approved contracts for aircraft for the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) in March 2025, totaling over $197 million for various cargo and combat aircraft, though a specific $10.1 million helicopter purchase wasn't detailed in snippets, indicating a larger defense procurement package for enhancing national security and surveillance, likely including modern helicopters and planes.



Panama's Ramón Carretero Sold Venezuelan Crude for $500 Million, Under an Agreement with Chevron, According to the New York Times

The figure of the Panamanian Ramón Carretero Napolitano is consolidated as a key piece in the oil network linked to PDVSA's exports.