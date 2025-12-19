Museum Jackpot: Vancouver And Paris Galleries Receive Hundreds Of Masterpieces As Donations

MENAFN - USA Art News) December 11, 2025, marked a monumental day for museum donations, with significant art gallery gifts bolstering collections in both Vancouver and Paris.

The Vancouver Art Gallery donation was a“transformative” gift. An anonymous benefactor donated the Art Continuum Hong Kong (ACHK) collection, comprising 131 works by 78 Hong Kong-related artists. This substantial collection, assembled over three decades, carries both artistic and political weight, as many pieces are subject to censorship in China. Such art gallery gifts are invaluable. Sirish Rao, director of the Center for Global Asia at the gallery, emphasized the collection's resonance with local and international communities, given Vancouver's strong Asian ties.

In Paris, the Museum of Modern Art donation came from the family of Henri Matisse. Barbara Dophin-Duthuit, Henri Matisse's Grandson's wife, presented the museum with 61 works, including seven paintings, a sculpture, and 28 drawings, many dedicated to Matisse's daughter, Marguerite. This Paris Museum of Modern Art donation significantly enhances the museum's Fauvism holdings within French state collections.

The Vancouver Art Gallery, known for its Canadian art and photography collections, resides in a former courthouse built in 1911. Housing 80,000 works, the gallery focuses on local and national artists, including Emily Carr and First Nations artists, alongside international pieces. Its photography collection is one of North America's most important.

The Museum of Modern Art in Paris, a popular Parisian attraction, focuses on 20th-century art with a chronological arrangement. One section features Fauvist, Cubist, and Dadaist works by artists like Picasso and Chagall, alongside period furniture. The other section showcases post-1960s art emphasizing eclecticism and metaphor. Henri Matisse's paintings and Raoul Dufy's monumental fresco“The Light of Electricity” are displayed in dedicated halls. The museum regularly receives museum donations of new creations, enriching its already impressive holdings.