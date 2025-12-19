Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Leads National Day Festivities


2025-12-19 04:01:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led the National Day festivities, attending the traditional parade Thursday at the Doha Corniche. Also in attendance were His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa blade-->

Other dignitaries present included His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar and other guests of the blade-->

National Day festivities traditional parade Doha Corniche

MENAFN19122025000067011011ID1110501787



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search