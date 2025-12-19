Amir Leads National Day Festivities

Other dignitaries present included His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar and other guests of the blade-->

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.