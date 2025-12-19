MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led the National Day festivities by attending the traditional parade at the Doha Corniche as thousands converged at the venue right from early morning Thursday.

Citizens, residents, and visitors thronged the place well in advance to have a glimpse of the magnificent parade that lasted about one hour. The atmosphere was rife with festive spirit as people celebrated the occasion with gaiety and pomp. Qatar's rich culture and heritage was in display at the ceremonial parade and it also highlighted the strength of the country's military and security blade-->

Also attending the parade were His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Other dignitaries who attended the parade included His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, along with a number of Their Excellencies, sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar and other guests of the blade-->

His Highness the Amir, along with other dignitaries, walked through the parade route and greeted and interacted with the crowd.

As soon as His Highness the Amir arrived at the venue, the national anthem was played followed by the recitation of the Holy Qur'an and the firing of 18 artillery salute in celebration of the State's National Day and the anniversary of the founding of Qatar.

Thereafter, various segments of the military and security forces took part in the parade. Before the start of the ceremonial parade, there was an aerial display by the Qatar Amiri Air Force, featuring various types of strategic airlift aircraft and helicopters, alongside fighter jets and multi-mission rotorcraft.

This was followed by the display by the fleet of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces, showcasing the latest technologies in defensive maritime industries and the coastal defence battery equipped with the newest defensive and offensive blade-->

Various segments of Qatar's military and security forces took part in the parade.

The parade then commenced with the entry of the State flag and the marching units participating in the parade from the Ministry of Defence, led by infantry from the Qatar Amiri Land Forces, the Qatar Amiri Air Force, the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces, the Qatar Amiri Air Defence Forces, the Military Police, and a number of Qatar Armed Forces units, along with their vehicles, including armoured vehicles, tanks, and air-defence systems. This was followed by the entry of infantry from the Qatar Amiri Guard and the Joint Special Forces specialised in operations and counterterrorism under the Amiri Guard.

The parade then saw the entry of the infantry units of officers from the security departments, colleges, centres, and military institutes, as well as riot-control units under the Ministry of Interior alongside a display of columns of modern vehicles, advanced patrol units, support helicopters, and numerous integrated security systems prepared to safeguard the nation's security. This was followed by the entry of contingents from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and officer detachments from various military blade-->

The National Day parade concluded with the entry of international military bands from Oman, Jordan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom and the United States, in addition to the Amiri Guard Cubs and a group of horsemen and camel riders from the Amiri Guard.

After the parade was concluded, His Highness the Amir along with other dignitaries walked through the parade route and greeted and interacted with the crowd.

traditional parade Doha Corniche festive spirit heritage