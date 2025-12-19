Evervalue Coin (EVA) Consolidates An Economic Model With Growing Bitcoin Backing

EVA is a token built on the Arbitrum network, whose structural value is backed by Bitcoin deposited in an immutable and audited smart contract known as the Burn Vault. This on-chain vault only releases its reserves when EVA tokens are permanently burned, creating a direct relationship between supply, backing, and predictability.

Over the past twelve months, the project expanded its mining operations, strengthened its Bitcoin backing, and increased its presence across exchanges, events, and institutional initiatives.

Burn Vault growth and the Bitcoin price floor

One of the main indicators of EVA's evolution has been the continuous growth of the Burn Vault. The vault receives recurring Bitcoin inflows generated by the project's own mining operations, which are converted into wBTC and deposited directly into the smart contract in a public and verifiable manner - on a daily basis.

This growth directly impacts the Burn Price - the minimum amount of Bitcoin that each unit of EVA can redeem when burned. In practice, since the vault only releases Bitcoin when tokens are destroyed, this structural price floor tends to strengthen over time.

Bitcoin mining as the foundation of the model

The backbone of EVA's model is its Bitcoin mining infrastructure. In 2025, the project doubled its production capacity and currently operates five mining facilities equipped with more than 2,000 proprietary ASICs, in addition to machines operated in partnership with third parties.

These operations generate more than 15 bitcoins per month in net profit, which are deposited daily into the Burn Vault. This flow connects productive activity in the physical world with digital on-chain backing.

In addition, EVA integrates miners from different regions who can contribute computational power in exchange for monthly payments in EVA, calculated at market value, with performance incentives compared to individual mining. This model allows Bitcoin inflows to scale without relying exclusively on physical infrastructure expansion.





Community, rewards, and liquidity

Another key pillar of the EVA ecosystem is its rewards dynamics for holders. The project carries out frequent distributions, raffles, and airdrops, many of which are associated with token-burning mechanisms. This contributes both to community engagement and to the reduction of circulating supply.

All fees generated from liquidity pools provided by the team are also burned, and the resulting wBTC is deposited into the Burn Vault, reinforcing the backing over time.

At the same time, EVA expanded its presence across centralized and decentralized exchanges, trading on platforms such as BingX, BitMart, Weex, and Mercado Bitcoin, while also maintaining active liquidity on DEXs within the Arbitrum ecosystem. The project also developed a public dashboard that allows users to verify liquidity and its on-chain allocation.

Institutional presence, events, and sports sponsorships

Over the past year, EverValue Coin consistently expanded its institutional presence through participation in and sponsorship of crypto industry events, strengthening its visibility and connection with communities and influencers.

In parallel, EVA extended its activities beyond the crypto space by sponsoring sports disciplines such as table tennis, padel, football, and triathlon. These initiatives reinforce the project's narrative centered on consistency, discipline, and a long-term vision.





Operational transparency and mining site visits

As part of its commitment to transparency, EVA opened its physical operations to the community. Partners and guests have already visited the project's mining facilities in person, reinforcing the connection between real infrastructure and on-chain backing.

A documentary featuring footage from these visits is available on YouTube, and a new visit is scheduled for January with the participation of Latin American influencers.

What comes next

With a more robust operational base and a growing Bitcoin backing, EverValue is entering a new stage of maturity, with further announcements expected in the coming months.

Who wouldn't want a token whose intrinsic value grows every day? If that value is verifiable, transparent, and 100% redeemable, the answer is clear: everyone.

Precisely due to the token's strong success and growing demand, its market price has moved above its intrinsic backing. In response, EverValue is preparing a new backing vault that will allow tokens to be redeemed at a price much closer to market value - increasing daily in parallel with the core Burn Vault, its original version.

Further details on how this mechanism will be implemented will be shared by the team as development progresses.

About EverValue Coin (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) is a blockchain-based digital asset developed on the Arbitrum network, focused on combining on-chain transparency with a structured economic framework. The project is supported by real-world infrastructure, including Bitcoin mining operations, and utilizes smart contracts to manage backing, supply mechanics, and liquidity in a verifiable manner.