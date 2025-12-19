Bitget Wallet Adds Over 20 Local On-Ramp Payment Methods With Transfi

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading everyday finance app, has expanded its global on-ramp infrastructure through an integration with TransFi, enabling users across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa to buy crypto instantly using trusted local payment methods. The update brings together more than 20 widely used instant payment systems and mobile wallets, allowing users to move from fiat to crypto in real time through familiar apps and payment flows already embedded in daily financial activity.

The integration adds support for a broad range of locally dominant payment methods, spanning instant bank transfers, national QR standards, and leading mobile wallets. TransFi provides the underlying stablecoin-powered orchestration layer, connecting local payment rails with instant execution, regulatory alignment, and direct settlement. This allows users to on-ramp without relying on international cards or slower cross-border banking infrastructure.

"Local payment access is one of the most important enablers of real crypto adoption," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By working with TransFi to integrate widely used local payment methods, we're making crypto entry points faster, simpler, and better aligned with how people already move money every day." Elkaleh added that the integration builds on Bitget Wallet's broader on- and off-ramp strategy, which now supports more than 80 payment methods across over 100 fiat currencies globally. "Making crypto practical at a local level, while maintaining global reach, is essential to building everyday finance that works for more people."

"Stablecoins are increasingly becoming the settlement layer for global finance, but access still starts locally," said Garry Huang, APAC CEO of TransFi. "Our infrastructure connects instant payment networks and mobile wallets directly to compliant stablecoin settlement, allowing partners like Bitget Wallet to extend access into new regions, support real-world use cases, and move value across borders in real time."

The expansion addresses a structural imbalance in the global crypto on-ramp system: Industry data shows that more than $2.4 trillion in fiat-to-crypto on-ramp volume is denominated in U.S. dollars, with most reported activity concentrated in developed markets and largely oriented toward Bitcoin exposure. This concentration reflects access limitations rather than lack of demand, as many high-growth regions remain underserved by local fiat on-ramp channels and often turn to higher-cost or higher-risk alternatives. By integrating local, instant payment methods, Bitget Wallet aims to address this gap and support utility-driven crypto adoption across emerging markets, where use cases such as remittances, stablecoin savings, and everyday payments are expanding rapidly.

