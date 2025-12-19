Lagos, Firstbank, Guinness, The Address Homes, Swedish Government, Gobet247, Utilita, Others Lead 9Th Edition Of The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Sponsorship Line-Up

The Lagos State Government, First Bank of Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, The Address Homes, the Government of Sweden, Gobet247 and several other major organisations have thrown their weight as sponsors behind the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ( ), scheduled to hold from January 7 to 11, 2026, in Lagos.

AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), unveiled its strong list of sponsors and partners, showing growing confidence in African music as a major cultural and economic force.

The 9th edition, themed“Unstoppable Africa,” has attracted support from key sectors including finance, real estate, beverages, digital platforms, media, hospitality and international cultural institutions.

Following the acceptance of Lagos State Government of the offer from the African Union, Lagos will once again serve as the Official Host City, reinforcing the state's position as Africa's leading creative and entertainment hub. With the strong backing of the awards from the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 9th AFRIMA promises to be hugely successful. The African Union Commission remains AFRIMA's legacy Institutional Partner, supporting its mission to promote African music and culture across the continent and beyond.

At the top level of sponsorship, fast-growing digital payments and lifestyle platform Utilita and leading gaming and entertainment brand Gobet247 are headlining the event as National Gold Sponsors.

At the Silver level, First Bank of Nigeria, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and The Address Homes have been confirmed as National Silver Partners. Guinness Nigeria joins as the Official Beer Sponsor, bringing added energy to this year's festivities. AFRIMA also welcomes international cultural support from the British High Commission in Nigeria and the Embassy of Sweden, both serving as Cultural Exchange Partners.

In travel and hospitality, Wakanow, Pan Atlantic Travels and Dorf Travels&Tours Ltd have been named the Official Travel Partners. Vaniti Lagos and Knowhere Restaurant will host nominees and special guests as Hospitality Partners. Popular youth culture platform Mainland Block Party Lagos is also supporting the celebration, adding street culture and community energy to the awards week at the AFRIMA Music Village holding at Ikeja City Mall on Friday, January 9,2026.

AFRIMA has also confirmed a strong coalition of leading media organisations across radio, television, digital platforms, print, and Out-of-Home (OOH) channels as its Official Media Partners for the 9th Edition. These include DSTV/Multichoice, HIPTV, Afro Music Pop, Base FM, Beat FM, Classic FM, Hot FM, Kennis FM, Lagos Talks, Inspiration FM, Traffic Radio, Radio Lagos, Eko FM, and Lasgidi FM.

Others on the partnership roster are The Culture Newspapers (TCN), Legit, Max FM, Nigeria Info, Nigezie, Television Continental (TVC), and Yanga FM, along with top OOH companies led by MotoMedia, Yartview Ltd, Optimus Exposure, Plural Media, Folham Nigeria Limited and Nimbus Media.

Speaking on FirstBank's support, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, said the partnership aligns with the bank's long-standing commitment to Africa's creative industry.

“At FirstBank, we are dedicated to promoting Africa's vibrant creative industry, and our partnership with AFRIMA reflects this commitment. Through our First@Arts initiative, we have consistently supported projects across the creative value chain, nurturing talent and enabling production. In doing this, we preserve Africa's rich cultural heritage while promoting unity, education and entertainment.”

From the international community, H.E. Anna Westerholm, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Nigeria, said, "Sweden is proud to join AFRIMA in celebrating the richness and global impact of African music. In 2026, we will mark 65 years of diplomatic relations with Nigeria, highlighting our strong ties. As the world's third-largest music exporter, we believe in the power of collaboration and idea exchange. This partnership enhances our cultural and business connections, and we look forward to a meaningful week supporting the creative industries."

Also speaking, Yinka Bakare, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria Plc, said the brand's involvement reflects its deep roots in African culture.

“Guinness has been woven into Africa's most iconic cultural moments for decades, and our sponsorship of AFRIMA's 9th edition reinforces that heritage. AFRIMA celebrates the extraordinary artistry that defines Africa, and we are proud to support a platform that showcases the continent's greatness to the world.”

Founder and Chairman of The Address Homes, Dr. Bisi Onasanya, described AFRIMA as an important platform for African creativity, collaboration and cultural identity expressions.

“AFRIMA represents the spirit of African excellence and innovation. At The Address Homes, we believe that culture, creativity and enterprise must work together to drive sustainable growth. Supporting AFRIMA is our way of building and investing in Africa's talents, strengthening cultural pride and opening new opportunities for creative young people and business partnerships across the continent.”

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Ms. Edwidge Goli, Director of Partnerships at AFRIMA, described the sponsorship line-up as a strong vote of confidence in African music.

“This is more than sponsorship. It is a historic show of belief in the power of African music, the brilliance of our talents and the future of our creative industries,” she said.

She thanked the Lagos State Government for hosting the event again and praised the commitment of the Gold and Silver sponsors, as well as international partners and media organisations.

The 9th AFRIMA will commence with the Nominees and Guests Welcome Soirees scheduled on January 7. This will be followed by the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) on January 8 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

AFRIMA Music Village Concert and Diamond Showcase will take place on January 9 at the Ikeja City Mall, leading up to the grand Awards Ceremony on January 11 at the Eko Convention Centre at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Red carpet starts at 3:30 pm (WAT).

The awards ceremony, along with major live performances, will be broadcast to audiences in over 84 countries worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).