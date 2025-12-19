Year Ender 2025: South Korea To France-Top 10 Most Visited Countries

After the COVID era, global travel has seen a huge shift in both numbers and quality. With another year wrapping up, UN Tourism has released the travel stats for 2025.

From January to June 2025, 690 million tourists visited various countries. This is an increase of 33 million people compared to the same period last year. Let's check out the top 10 countries.

Japan was the most visited country in the first half of 2025. It saw a 21% increase in tourists compared to the same period in 2024.

Vietnam comes in second, attracting a huge number of visitors this year. It saw a 21% jump in tourists in 2025 compared to the first half of 2024.

Another Asian country, South Korea, is third on the list. It recorded a 15% increase in tourists in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

Besides the dominance of Asian countries, Africa has also made progress in tourist numbers. Morocco is in fourth place, with a 19% increase in tourists in the first half of 2025.

North America isn't as prominent in the tourism sector. However, Mexico has recorded a 7% increase in the number of tourists.

The Netherlands is one of the countries that attracted the most tourists in Europe. It saw a 7% increase in tourist numbers in the first half of 2025.

Southeast Asian countries also performed well. Malaysia is in 7th place with a 9 percent growth in the number of tourists.

Indonesia is not far behind in tourist growth. Excellent air and local transport in the Asia-Pacific region make Indonesia a favorite destination for international travelers.

Hong Kong secured the 9th spot. Compared to 2024, 7% more tourists arrived in Hong Kong in the first half of 2025.

France is the 10th country with the most foreign tourists in the world. It recorded a 5% growth in tourist numbers. The figures are similar for Spain.