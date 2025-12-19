China Boy Earns ₹16.5 Million From Delivery Work, Clocks 13-Hour Shifts Seven Days A Week

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 25-year-old food-delivery worker in China worked 13-hour shifts seven days a week and ran everywhere. The extent of his deliveries has seen him cover a distance of 324,000 km. He has now saved 1.12 million yuan (US$160,000) over the past five years.

A report in the South China Morning Post mentions the life of Zhang Xueqiang, 25, who came to Shanghai to take up a delivery job with a major platform in 2020.

| Deepinder Goyal shares story of Blinkit picker, set to join Zomato as designer

He said he often completes more than 300 orders a month, with each taking an average of 25 minutes. In total, he covered a total distance of 324,000 km during his deliveries.

Zhang's colleagues have dubbed him“Great God” or“Order King”.

The story of Zhang Xueqiang

His move came after he was left with 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) in debt following the closure of a breakfast shop, which he had operated with his friend in his hometown of Zhangzho in southeastern China.

At the end of November, Zhang released a video on social media showing that he had earned 1.4 million yuan ( ₹16.5 million) from his delivery work in the past five years, the SCMP reported.

| Reddit user gives ₹1,000 tip on Diwali; what happens next melts his heart

Zhang told the Xinmin Evening News that he paid off his debts, and after deducting his living expenses, he managed to save 1.12 million yuan.

Zhang starts work at 10.40 am and finishes at 1 am the next day. To make sure he has enough energy, he sleeps for 8.5 hours every day. He is only off duty for several days during the Chinese Spring Festival holiday.

“I do not have other expenditures except very basic daily necessities,” Zhang said.“I work for about 13 hours a day, seven days a week. Other than eating and sleeping, I spend all my time sending food to customers," he added.