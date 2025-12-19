DNA And Gene Cloning Services Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 9.91 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.76%.

Market Dynamics

The global DNA and gene cloning services market is experiencing substantial growth, driven primarily by the increasing demand for genetic research and development across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic institutions. The rising focus on personalized medicine, gene therapy, and synthetic biology has fueled the need for accurate and efficient DNA and gene cloning services. These services enable researchers to produce customized DNA sequences, study gene function, and develop innovative therapies, which have become critical in addressing complex diseases and advancing life sciences research. The growing investments in genomics and biotechnology research by governments, private organizations, and pharmaceutical companies are further accelerating the adoption of these services worldwide.

However, the market faces certain restraints that impede its growth. High operational costs and the complexity of cloning procedures present challenges for smaller research labs and emerging companies. Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks surrounding genetic manipulation, biosafety, and ethical considerations slow down project approvals and limit the adoption of advanced cloning techniques. Despite these challenges, the DNA and gene cloning services market offers substantial opportunities in the development of automated and high-throughput cloning technologies. Innovations that streamline gene synthesis, reduce turnaround times, and improve accuracy are attracting a wide range of clients, from academic institutions to pharmaceutical developers. As researchers increasingly adopt these advanced technologies, service providers can expand their offerings, enhance efficiency, and cater to the growing demand for precise and rapid gene cloning solutions, ensuring continued market growth in the coming years.

Market Highlights



Service: The custom cloning segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.21%.

Application: The mutagenesis segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.08% during the forecast period.

End Use: The academic & research institutes segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 41.96%. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for 42.08% of market share in 2025, owing to supportive government initiatives and funding programs promoting genetic research and precision medicine.

Competitive Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.Bio‐Rad Laboratories Inc.Bio‐TechneCharles River Laboratories InternationalDanaher CorporationEurofins ScientificGenScript Biotech CorporationIntegrated DNA Technologies (IDT)Lonza GroupMedGenomeMerck KGaANew England Biolabs Inc.Origene Technologies Inc.Sartorius AGTakara Bio Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Twist Bioscience CorporationSino BiologicalCreative BiogeneOthers Recent Developments

May 2025: Twist Bioscience expanded its collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks, securing long DNA technology licenses to strengthen its DNA synthesis offerings and meet rising demand in the global gene cloning services market.

Segmentation

By Services (2026-2034)Gene SynthesisCustom CloningSub-cloningOthersBy Application (2026-2034)DNA SequencingMutagenesisGenotypingOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Academic & Research InstitutesPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesCMOs & CROsChat with us on WhatsApp