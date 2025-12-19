Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Niger

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Niger H E Lieutenant General Abdourahmane Tchiani on the occasion of his country's Republic Day. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Niger's Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H E Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

