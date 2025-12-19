Darb Al Saai Showcases Maritime Heritage And Community Spirit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Visitors to Darb Al Saai in Doha are being offered a window into Qatar's maritime past through a series of specialised sea-heritage museums displaying traditional tools, boats and pearl-diving equipment.

Among the highlights is the Al Qallaf Museum, dedicated to traditional boat-building, featuring models of historic vessels, once used for fishing, trade and pearl diving. Exhibits also include marine life native to the region and species now endangered.

The maritime heritage museum is also taking part, presenting visual and model-based displays of traditional fishing methods, pearl diving and tools used by sailors.