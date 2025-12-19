Shilpa Shetty Issues Official Statement In Best Deal TV Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has strongly debunked attempts to link her name to an ongoing legal matter in Best Deal TV case, tagging the allegations baseless, distressing and legally untenable.

Clarifying her position, Shilpa in a statement shared that her association with the company in question was strictly non-executive in nature, with no involvement in its operations, finances, decision-making processes or any signing authority.

She said in a statement:“I am deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter. My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision making or any signing authority.”

The actor said that, like several other public figures, she had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel purely in a professional capacity.

She went on to explain that Rs. 20 Crore has been loaned to the company by her family and the said amount remains unpaid.

“In fact, like several other public figures I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel, in a professional capacity, for which payments due to me remain outstanding I want to put it on record that almost 20 Cr rupees has been loaned to the company by us as a family and the said amount remains unpaid,” she said the statement.

Calling the move to impute criminal liability on her“mischievous,” Shilpa said: The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years, is legally unsustainable and contrary to settled principles of law.”

Stressing the personal impact of such claims, Shilpa said that unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also unfairly trample upon a woman's reputation in the public domain.

“Despite these facts, my name continues to be unnecessarily dragged into the proceedings, which is both distressing and unjustified. Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman's dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon in the public domain.”

She went on to quote the Bhagavad Gita:“As quoted in the Bhagavad Gita,“Failing to oppose injustice when it is your duty,is itself Adharma.”

With a“quashing petition” already filed before the Bombay High Court, the actor said:“I have complete faith in the judicial process and will be seeking appropriate legal remedies to protect my rights and reputation. I respectfully request the media to take note of these facts and report responsibly by verifying the truthfulness of facts.”