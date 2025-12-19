403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ITM Vocational University Announces Successful Placements For Final-Year Students For Academic Year 2025-26
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 19 December, 2025: ITM Vocational University proudly announces the successful placement outcomes of its final-year students for the academic year 2025-26. The consolidated placement and internship data reflects the University's strong commitment to industry-oriented education, skill development, and employability. A total of 22 students have been placed or selected through the Training and Placement Office, with 20 students receiving confirmed placement offers and 2 students securing placements through internship or apprenticeship pathways that transitioned into full-time employment.
The Training and Placement Office of ITM Vocational University plays a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes and is efficiently managed under the leadership of TPO Manager Mr. Deerghaou Sharma, with the dedicated support of Senior Executives Mr. Bhavish Sutaria and Ms. Sneha Jani. Their continuous engagement with industry partners and focus on student readiness has significantly contributed to the positive placement results.
Students from the BBA and B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry programs have successfully secured positions in reputed organizations across diverse sectors including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, coatings, and manufacturing. This department-wise representation highlights the relevance of the University's curriculum and its alignment with current industry requirements.
Prominent recruiters participating in the placement process include Global Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Keshav Encon Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating System Pvt. Ltd., Prakash Chemicals International, Apicore Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cosmos Impex Pvt. Ltd., Axtel Industries Ltd., and Vidyut Transformers Pvt. Ltd. These associations further reinforce the University's strong industry connection and growing reputation among leading organizations.
Dr. Anil Bisen, Pro-Vost, ITM Vocational University said, "These placement outcomes reflect ITM Vocational University's strong focus on skill-based education, industry collaboration, and holistic student development. We are proud of our students' achievements and remain committed to preparing them for successful and meaningful careers."
The salary packages offered during the placement cycle ranged from 2.00 LPA to 3.50 LPA, with an average package between 2.00 and 2.41 LPA. Notable individual achievements include Patel Sujalkumar R from Mechatronics, who secured the highest package of 3.50 LPA with Axtel Industries Ltd. Other successful placements include Tirthkumar H. Patel and Prashant Sharma from Mechatronics, both placed at Cosmos Impex Pvt. Ltd. with packages of 3.00 LPA, and Saiyad Munafali Vajidbhai from B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, placed at Prakash Chemicals International with a package of 2.41 LPA.
A significant highlight of this placement season is the successful conversion of internships and apprenticeships into full-time employment opportunities. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of the University's experiential learning approach and its strong industry-academia collaboration, ensuring that students are equipped with practical skills and professional exposure.
ITM Vocational University remains committed to nurturing talent, strengthening industry partnerships, and providing meaningful career opportunities for its students. The University congratulates all placed students and wishes them continued success in their professional journeys.
The Training and Placement Office of ITM Vocational University plays a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes and is efficiently managed under the leadership of TPO Manager Mr. Deerghaou Sharma, with the dedicated support of Senior Executives Mr. Bhavish Sutaria and Ms. Sneha Jani. Their continuous engagement with industry partners and focus on student readiness has significantly contributed to the positive placement results.
Students from the BBA and B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry programs have successfully secured positions in reputed organizations across diverse sectors including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, coatings, and manufacturing. This department-wise representation highlights the relevance of the University's curriculum and its alignment with current industry requirements.
Prominent recruiters participating in the placement process include Global Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Keshav Encon Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating System Pvt. Ltd., Prakash Chemicals International, Apicore Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cosmos Impex Pvt. Ltd., Axtel Industries Ltd., and Vidyut Transformers Pvt. Ltd. These associations further reinforce the University's strong industry connection and growing reputation among leading organizations.
Dr. Anil Bisen, Pro-Vost, ITM Vocational University said, "These placement outcomes reflect ITM Vocational University's strong focus on skill-based education, industry collaboration, and holistic student development. We are proud of our students' achievements and remain committed to preparing them for successful and meaningful careers."
The salary packages offered during the placement cycle ranged from 2.00 LPA to 3.50 LPA, with an average package between 2.00 and 2.41 LPA. Notable individual achievements include Patel Sujalkumar R from Mechatronics, who secured the highest package of 3.50 LPA with Axtel Industries Ltd. Other successful placements include Tirthkumar H. Patel and Prashant Sharma from Mechatronics, both placed at Cosmos Impex Pvt. Ltd. with packages of 3.00 LPA, and Saiyad Munafali Vajidbhai from B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, placed at Prakash Chemicals International with a package of 2.41 LPA.
A significant highlight of this placement season is the successful conversion of internships and apprenticeships into full-time employment opportunities. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of the University's experiential learning approach and its strong industry-academia collaboration, ensuring that students are equipped with practical skills and professional exposure.
ITM Vocational University remains committed to nurturing talent, strengthening industry partnerships, and providing meaningful career opportunities for its students. The University congratulates all placed students and wishes them continued success in their professional journeys.
Company:-Media Maniacs Group
User:- Kashish Dixit
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment