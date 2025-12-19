Eni Completes Sale Of Stake In CCUS Holding Company

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italian Eni and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading global infrastructure investor affiliated with BlackRock, said they have closed the sale of a 49.99% stake in Eni CCUS Holding, a major player in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector, Trend reports via Eni.

Under the deal, first announced in August, Eni and GIP will have joint control of the company.

Eni CCUS Holding operates the Liverpool Bay and Bacton projects in the UK, as well as the L10-CCS project in the Netherlands. The company also holds the right to acquire Eni's 50% stake in the Ravenna CCS project in Italy and may expand to other CCS initiatives in the medium to long term.

All legally required approvals for the transaction have been obtained.

CCS is considered a mature and safe technology and a key tool for decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, supporting the broader energy transition.

