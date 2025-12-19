Baku Hosts Int'l Scientific-Practical Congress On 90Th Anniversary Of Advanced Training Institute For Doctors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Scientific and Practical Congress dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors (ASATID), named after Aziz Aliyev of the Ministry of Health, is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

At the opening ceremony of the congress, the Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, read out the address of President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the congress.

The two-day congress was organized with the support of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and is dedicated to the rich history, scientific educational activities, and modern achievements of the institute, which plays an important role in the development of postgraduate medical education in the country.

The main goal of the congress is to discuss new scientific and practical achievements in medical science, improve the knowledge and skills of doctors, and contribute to the scientific development of young doctors in particular.

