J&K Constitutes Two Committees To Safeguard Air Travel

Srinagar- In a move to safeguard air travel, the Jammu & Kashmir government has constituted two committees to monitor and regulate activities prohibited under Rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The government has constituted two committees, one each for Kashmir and Jammu, for strict implementation of the Rule 91, which prohibits activities near airports which attract birds, as these can cause dangerous bird strikes to aircraft.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, a copy of which is in possession of Kashmir Observer,the committee for Jammu is headed by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and comprises Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation;Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu;Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu (Member); Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board (Member); and Director, Airport Jammu

The committee for Kashmir is headed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and comprises Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Deputy Commissioner, Budgam; Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Senior Superintendents of Police, Srinagar/Budgam/Pulwama; Director, Urban Local Bodies, Srinagar; Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board and Director, Airport Srinagar (Secretary)

As per its term of references, the committee would immediately identify and map all unauthorized slaughterhouses, meat shops, dairies, piggeries, garbage dumps and other prohibited facilities within 10 km range of International Airport, Srinagar.