IVF Cryo Urges Industry To Rethink Fertility Shipping Standards

Founders call for greater transparency, awareness, and patient education around embryo, egg, and sperm transport

FISHERS, IN, 19 Dec 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Following the insights shared in their recent profile, How IVF Cryo's Founders Built a Safer Way to Ship Life, IVF Cryo is issuing a new call for awareness around the safe and reliable transport of frozen reproductive tissue. With growing demand for assisted reproduction services, the company is urging both fertility clinics and patients to demand higher standards when it comes to the handling and shipping of embryos, eggs, and sperm.







“We're in a space where the stakes couldn't be higher,” says co-founder Don Fish.“This isn't just a logistics problem. We're transporting someone's potential child. That deserves more care, more transparency, and a better conversation.”

Why Shipping Reproductive Tissue Requires Special Handling

According to the CDC, over 330,000 assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycles were performed in the United States in 2022. That number continues to rise. At the same time, more individuals are moving, changing clinics, or storing reproductive tissue long-term, which increases the need for safe, reliable transport.

Despite this, the standards for cryogenic shipping vary widely. Many shipments are still handled by companies with limited or no experience in reproductive tissue. IVF Cryo has seen firsthand the stress and consequences that can result.

“We've had people come to us after bad experiences-materials delayed, tanks untracked, calls unanswered,” Fish says.“That's not acceptable in this space. One mishandled tank can mean the end of someone's family-building plan.”

IVF Cryo's Mission:“Protecting Future Families”

Founded in California in 2018 and now based in Fishers, Indiana, IVF Cryo specializes in the transport of frozen embryos, eggs, and sperm across the United States and internationally. They serve both individual patients and fertility clinics, providing white-glove service that includes cryogenic tank maintenance, active tracking, and dedicated communication.

The company's mission-“Protecting Future Families”-reflects the weight of their work. Every shipment is treated with care and urgency, supported by team members who understand the emotional and medical significance of what's being moved.

“It's easy to forget what's inside the tank if you treat it like just another package,” Fish explains.“But we never forget. And we don't want clinics or patients to forget either.”

Steps Clinics and Patients Can Take Now

IVF Cryo believes that change starts with education and transparency. They're calling on patients and providers to be proactive and informed when arranging any transport of reproductive material.

For Patients:



Ask who is handling your shipment. Not all transport providers specialize in IVF.

Request details on temperature control, monitoring, and delivery timelines.

Make sure there's a clear point of contact for questions and updates. Don't assume your clinic has picked the best option-ask and compare.



For Clinics:



Regularly review partnerships with shippers to ensure they meet best practices.

Educate your staff and patients on the risks of improper handling.

Choose providers that specialize exclusively in reproductive tissue. Avoid cost-cutting at the expense of safety.



“We want everyone to ask harder questions,” says Fish.“That's how the whole system gets better.”

A Quiet but Growing Risk Area in Fertility Care

While attention in fertility often centers on treatment protocols and lab quality, the transport step remains under-discussed-despite its crucial role in patient success.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has yet to standardize third-party shipping practices, leaving wide variation in safety and service. That gap, IVF Cryo warns, puts families at risk.

“There's a lot of trust placed in this process,” Fish says.“But trust shouldn't replace clear standards. Every clinic and patient deserves to know what's happening to their reproductive material.”

About IVF Cryo

IVF Cryo, LLC was founded by Don and Ed Fish to provide high-integrity, patient-focused transport of cryogenically preserved embryos, eggs, and sperm. Their operations span domestic and international shipping, with a central hub in Fishers, Indiana. IVF Cryo partners directly with IVF clinics and works one-on-one with patients to deliver a safe, transparent, and personalized transport experience-no matter the destination.

