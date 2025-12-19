Noor Jalal Jalali Travels To India On First Official Visit

Taliban public health minister Noor Jalal Jalali arrived in India on Tuesday, December 16, marking the first official visit by a Taliban health official to New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit reflects India's continued support for Afghanistan's healthcare system and its readiness for constructive engagement with Kabul administration.

“A warm welcome to Afghan Minister of Public Health, H.E. Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, on his first official visit to India. The visit reflects India's enduring support for Afghanistan's healthcare system, and we look forward to productive discussions, Jaiswal stated on His social media platform X.

He added that“The trip comes amid a series of recent visits by senior Taliban officials to India, making Jalali the third cabinet-level figure to travel to New Delhi in nearly three months.”

Earlier, Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India after receiving UN Security Council travel clearance, followed weeks later by commerce minister Nooruddin Azizi leading a trade delegation.

These visits coincide with rising tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, driven largely by Pakistan's accusations that Afghanistan territory is being used by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants.

Clashes along the border escalated earlier this year, including Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which the UN says killed dozens of civilians and led to prolonged border closures.

As relations with Pakistan deteriorate, the Taliban have increasingly turned toward India, expanding trade ties and receiving humanitarian and medical assistance, with bilateral trade nearing one billion dollars.

